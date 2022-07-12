The Open Championship Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Reid Fowler, along with the Action Network’s Jason Sobel, join The Sweat to give their top picks for The Open Championship.

Watch the entire segment below!

Video Transcript

Jason Sobel:

I just gave you all the reasons—it’s Rory McIlroy. Like Jon Rahm last year before the US Open, where every narrative was in his favor and we all looked at it before and said Jon Rahm is going to win this thing, right? And he went out and did it. I know I don’t like betting favorites. I don’t like playing short numbers in the outright market, but it’s all Rory McIlroy this week for me.

Reid Fowler:

I’ll go with Scottie Scheffler. I think he bookends the major tournament with the win at Augusta and a win here.

Geoff Ulrich:

I’ll go with my guy, Patrick Cantlay. I really like the lead up that he’s had—you know, multiple top five finishes—played well last week, just a little bit under the radar, and I think he’s got the best number of the top group.

Jason’s Pick: Rory McIlroy

Reid’s Pick: Scottie Scheffler

Geoff’s Pick: Patrick Cantlay

