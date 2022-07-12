Patriots former 1st-round pick N’Keal Harry traded to Bears for 7th-round pick

It has been a long time coming, but the Patriots were finally able to unload wide receiver N’Keal Harry in a trade to the Bears for a 2024 7th-round pick, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Harry was taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, with the 32nd overall pick. For those feeling petty, that was before Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Diontae Johnson and others that have played better than Harry so far in their careers.

Harry was yet another bust from a Patriots wide receiver draft pick, while the Bears wide receiver group is so bad, Harry might have a chance to make the team. With Darnell Mooney as the no-doubt No. 1 and then free agent Byron Pringle and third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. as their likely No. 2 and 3 receivers, second-year quarterback Justin Fields is truly lacking in good targets.

The Patriots have reportedly been trying to get rid of Harry for a while now, but seemed loathe to cut him. The Patriots upgraded their receiving group a little this offseason by adding DeVante Parker, but they are still weak at the position overall.