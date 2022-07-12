A look at the Bears WR depth chart following N’Keal Harry trade

The Chicago Bears have acquired wide receiver N’Keal Harry from the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, per Mike Garafolo. Harry is the latest misfit toy to join the Bears’ wide receiver depth chart, but it is worth a conversation trying to predict where he will slot in.

Current Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Depth Chart

Darnell Mooney Byron Pringle Velus Jones Jr. (rookie) N’Keal Harry Equanimeous St. Brown Tajae Sharpe Dazz Newsome

Those names make you feel a number of emotions, but fear isn’t one of them. Harry doesn’t automatically slot in as the fourth option, but just take a look at the names and judge for yourself where he should fall. The only clear positioning is that Darnell Mooney is by far the best receiving option for quarterback Justin Fields.

Harry is a former first round pick that never caught on during his time with the Patriots. He was the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and played in 33 career games for New England. He caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns. Harry will be hoping this fresh start can show that he wasn’t a draft bust a few years ago.

Mooney and Newsome are the only two that were on the team’s roster at some point last season. Mooney played in all 17 games and had 81 receptions on 140 targets for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. Newsome was a rookie and played in only three games and caught two passes for 23 yards.

Pringle was a free agent addition spending the first three years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 46 total games and had 67 receptions for 898 yards and seven touchdowns with five coming a year ago. Pringle is going to very quickly realize how good he had it with Mahomes and how much his former quarterback elevated those around him.

Jones Jr. did his best Van Wilder impression and was in college for seven (SEVEN) years between his four seasons at USC and three at Tennessee. The 25-year-old rookie played in 59 collegiate games and amassed 122 receptions for 2,973 yards, but only two touchdowns.

St. Brown spent three years with the Green Bay Packers but never was able to get on the same page with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He played in 37 career games and had 37 receptions for 543 yards and a lone touchdown. Sharpe was highly touted coming out of UMass when the Tennessee Titans drafted him in 2016. His rookie season of 41 receptions, 522 yards and two touchdowns has been the best of his five-year career. He played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and the Atlanta Falcons a year ago where he had 25 receptions for 230 yards.