Report: Jazz willing to take trade calls for Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz are taking trade calls on guard Donovan Mitchell and have shown a willingness to engage in discussions, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski. Mitchell has been viewed as a potential centerpiece for a Jazz retooling effort, but Utah could also deal him and begin a true rebuild with a bevy of draft assets.

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

Mitchell has been a star since the moment he arrived in Utah, averaging 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. However, the Jazz have won just two playoff series in his time there and haven’t been able to make a conference finals appearance. Utah just dealt Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, which leaves Mitchell’s future in question. The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are obvious candidates to pursue Mitchell in a trade.

The guard is listed at +8000 to win MVP for the upcoming season according to DraftKings Sportsbook.