Report: Jazz willing to take trade calls for Donovan Mitchell

Utah’s guard could command a huge trade haul.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz talks to the media after Round 1 Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on April 28, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Utah Jazz are taking trade calls on guard Donovan Mitchell and have shown a willingness to engage in discussions, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski. Mitchell has been viewed as a potential centerpiece for a Jazz retooling effort, but Utah could also deal him and begin a true rebuild with a bevy of draft assets.

Mitchell has been a star since the moment he arrived in Utah, averaging 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. However, the Jazz have won just two playoff series in his time there and haven’t been able to make a conference finals appearance. Utah just dealt Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, which leaves Mitchell’s future in question. The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are obvious candidates to pursue Mitchell in a trade.

The guard is listed at +8000 to win MVP for the upcoming season according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

