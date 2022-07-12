NBA trade machine: Potential Donovan Mitchell deals involving Knicks, Heat, Lakers

The Utah Jazz have shown a willingness to engage in trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Mitchell was never considered truly “untouchable” but the Jazz were adamant they planned to build the roster around him rather than deal him in a true teardown. Even if that is the case, there are going to be some teams interested in adding Mitchell to their roster. Here’s a look at some trade scenarios for the star guard using ESPN’s NBA trade machine.

Jazz get: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, draft picks

Heat get: Donovan Mitchell

This would be the trade Pat Riley has been waiting for. Mitchell would be the perfect fit alongside Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami’s roster. Losing Herro is tough but Robinson and Strus are replaceable. Mitchell would further elevate the Heat, who got the No. 1 seed in the East last season.

Jazz get: Derrick Rose, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, draft picks

Knicks get: Donovan Mitchell

The Jazz get two young prospects in Toppin and Reddish, and New York has plenty of draft compensation to add to any deal. Utah will want the farm, since draft capital is the only way that franchise can land a star. The Knicks would get significantly better with the trade but they’d likely still be considered outside the realm of true championship contenders.

Jazz get: Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, Max Christie, draft picks

Lakers get: Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic

The Lakers can only add two future first-round picks to this deal, and that likely makes it a no-go for the Jazz. Bogdanovic on an expiring contract likely commands some additional draft compensation on top of what Mitchell would bring in. Even with Reaves and Horton-Tucker in the deal, Utah likely says no here. The Lakers are probably more focused on Kyrie Irving anyway.

Jazz get: Devonte’ Graham, Kira Lewis Jr., Larry Nance Jr., draft picks

Pelicans get: Donovan Mitchell

The Pelicans are trying to build on their playoff run last season. Zion Williamson gives them a frontcourt dimension they didn’t have last year and a trade for Mitchell would likely put them near the top of the West. Utah will certainly ask for Herbert Jones or Brandon Ingram in this deal and New Orleans would hang up the phone. Can the Pelicans get Mitchell without gutting their key rotation players? That’ll be a tough ask.

Jazz get: Dillon Brooks, Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, Danny Green, Santi Aldama, draft picks

Grizzlies get: Donovan Mitchell

The Grizzlies would be sacrificing Brooks but Mitchell is the superior player. Giving up first-round picks LaRavia and Roddy could lessen the draft capital needed to bring in the secondary star Memphis lacks. With Mitchell and Desmond Bane flanking Ja Morant, Memphis could be one of the teams to beat in the West.