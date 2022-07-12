Pelicans rookie E.J. Liddell suffers torn ACL in 2022 Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans say rookie forward E.J. Liddell has suffered a torn ACL in Summer League, likely ending his 2022-23 campaign.

Pelicans say rookie E.J. Liddell has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2022

This is a tough blow for Liddell, who slipped to the Pelicans in the second round after initially being discussed as a late first-round selection. The forward showed massive improvement at Ohio State last season and boosted his stock but will now likely have to wait a whole year to make his NBA debut.

It looks like Jaxson Hayes and Larry Nance Jr. are going to round out the frontcourt with Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas for the time being. We’ll see if the Pelicans assign Liddell to some sort of two-way deal to free up a roster spot for an immediate contributor. Hayes and Nance Jr. should be on everyone’s fantasy radar with the Liddell news.

The Pelicans are listed at +4000 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2022-23 NBA championship.