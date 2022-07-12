Pat Connaughton close to three-year, $30 million extension with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are close to agreeing to a three-year, $30 million extension with Pat Connaughton per Shams Charania. Connaughton emerged as a key rotation player for Milwaukee over the last two seasons and his versatility will be important for the Bucks if they want to get back to the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee Bucks swingman Pat Connaughton is finalizing a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The deal takes the Bucks' key shooter and well-regarded leader through the 2025-26 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2022

The Bucks likely feel they would’ve played for a second consecutive championship had Khris Middleton been healthy, so there’s no reason for them to blow this thing up around the “Big 3”. Connaughton is a great three-point shooter, but he’s also a solid rebounder and capable defender who fits well in Milwaukee’s system. With Bobby Portis also returning, Milwaukee’s best role players are back in the mix for 2022-23.

Last season, Connaughton averaged 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 39.5% from behind the arc. Let’s see if he can build on those numbers in this upcoming season.