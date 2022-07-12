 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pat Connaughton close to three-year, $30 million extension with Bucks

Milwaukee is locking up its key rotation players.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 11, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are close to agreeing to a three-year, $30 million extension with Pat Connaughton per Shams Charania. Connaughton emerged as a key rotation player for Milwaukee over the last two seasons and his versatility will be important for the Bucks if they want to get back to the NBA Finals.

The Bucks likely feel they would’ve played for a second consecutive championship had Khris Middleton been healthy, so there’s no reason for them to blow this thing up around the “Big 3”. Connaughton is a great three-point shooter, but he’s also a solid rebounder and capable defender who fits well in Milwaukee’s system. With Bobby Portis also returning, Milwaukee’s best role players are back in the mix for 2022-23.

Last season, Connaughton averaged 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 39.5% from behind the arc. Let’s see if he can build on those numbers in this upcoming season.

