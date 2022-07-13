Tour de France results: Who won Stage 11, who leads overall standings

A daring breakaway from Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard with about three miles to go won him his first stage at the 2022 Tour de France, and also put him in the yellow jersey for the first time in his career on Wednesday.

The stage from Albertville to the peak of Col du Granon Serre Chevalier was 152 km, and had the toughest climb of the Tour so far. The previous yellow jersey holder and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar is still in the race, but he’s now 2:22 behind. France’s Romain Bardet is 2:16 behind in second place.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 11.

Stage 11 top finishers