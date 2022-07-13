 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France results: Who won Stage 11, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 11 on Wednesday.

By Collin Sherwin
Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma celebrates at finish line as stage winner and new Yellow Leader Jersey during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 11 a 151,7km stage from Albertville to Col de Granon - Serre Chevalier 2404m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 13, 2022 in Col de Granon-Serre Chevalier, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

A daring breakaway from Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard with about three miles to go won him his first stage at the 2022 Tour de France, and also put him in the yellow jersey for the first time in his career on Wednesday.

The stage from Albertville to the peak of Col du Granon Serre Chevalier was 152 km, and had the toughest climb of the Tour so far. The previous yellow jersey holder and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar is still in the race, but he’s now 2:22 behind. France’s Romain Bardet is 2:16 behind in second place.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 11.

Stage 11 top finishers

  1. Jonas Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 04h 18’ 02’’
  2. Nairo Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic: 04h 19’ 01’’
  3. Romain Bardet, Team Dsm: 04h 19’ 12’’
  4. Geraint Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers: 04h 19’ 40’’
  5. Davidd Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj: 04h 20’ 06’’
  6. Adam Yates, Ineos Grenadiers: 04h 20’ 12’’
  7. Tadej Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates: 04h 20’ 53’’
  8. Alexey Lutsenko, Astana - Qazaqstan Team: 04h 21’ 40’’
  9. Steven Kruijswijk, Jumbo - Visma: 04h 22’ 01’’
  10. Warren Barguil, Team Arkea - Samsic: 04h 22’ 18’’

More From DraftKings Nation