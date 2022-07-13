Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Open Championship

The 150th edition of the Open Championship is underway as the second round will take place on Friday, July 15 from the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Colin Morikawa won the 2021 Open Championship, shooting a 15-under par at Royal St. George’s to beat Jordan Spieth by two strokes.
The second round continues with tee times starting at 1:35 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET on Peacock with coverage spanning four different streams. The USA Network from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET will also have full broadcast coverage.
Zach Johnson was the last to win the Open at the Old Course, shooting 15-under par and needing a playoff to beat Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen. Other previous winners at the Old Course include Oosthuizen in 2011, Tiger Woods in 2000 and 2005, and John Daly in 1995.
Heading into the tournament DraftKings Sportsbook had Morikawa at +3000 odds to win a second straight Claret Jug. Rory McIlroy (+900), Xander Schauffele (+1200), Scottie Scheffler (+1400), Justin Thomas and Spieth (+1600) round out the top five.
Friday Featured Groups
- 4:58 a.m. ET — Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
- 5:09 a.m. ET — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III
- 9:59 a.m. ET — Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 10:10 a.m. ET — Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
2022 Open Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|1:35 AM
|Mark Calcavecchia
|Ryan Fox
|Jediah Morgan
|1:46 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Sam Bairstow
|1:57 AM
|Adrian Meronk
|Haotong Li
|Marcus Armitage
|2:08 AM
|Thriston Lawrence
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Alex Wrigley
|2:19 AM
|Aaron Wise
|Si Woo Kim
|Sam Horsfield
|2:30 AM
|Talor Gooch
|Shaun Norris
|Wyndham Clark
|2:41 AM
|Henrik Stenson
|Russell Henley
|Aldrich Potgieter
|2:52 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Sergio Garcia
|Aaron Jarvis
|3:03 AM
|Sungjae Im
|Paul Casey
|Gary Woodland
|3:14 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Adam Scott
|Marc Leishman
|3:25 AM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Joaquin Niemann
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3:36 AM
|Darren Clarke
|Richard Bland
|Filippo Celli
|3:47 AM
|Kevin Na
|Kazuki Higa
|Erik van Rooyen
|4:03 AM
|David Duval
|Justin Harding
|Jordan L Smith
|4:14 AM
|Shugo Imahira
|Jason Scrivener
|David Law
|4:25 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Emiliano Grillo
|4:36 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Harris English
|Keita Nakajima
|4:47 AM
|Padraig Harrington
|Thomas Pieters
|Keith Mitchell
|4:58 AM
|Tiger Woods
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Max Homa
|5:09 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Jon Rahm
|Harold Varner III
|5:20 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Sam Burns
|Mito Pereira
|5:31 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Sahith Theegala
|5:42 AM
|Laurie Canter
|Dimi Papadatos
|Matthew Griffin
|5:53 AM
|John Catlin
|Jamie Rutherford
|David Carey
|6:04 AM
|Min-gyu Cho
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|Robert Dinwiddie
|6:15 AM
|Lars Van Meijel
|Jack Floydd
|Ronan Mullarney
|6:36 AM
|Paul Lawrie
|Webb Simpson
|Min Woo Lee
|6:47 AM
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Ben Campbell
|Barclay Brown
|6:58 AM
|Dean Burmester
|Chan Kim
|Brandon Wu
|7:09 AM
|Ian Poulter
|Jamie Donaldson
|Guido Migliozzi
|7:20 AM
|Garrick Higgo
|Minkyu Kim
|Ashley Chesters
|7:31 AM
|Phil Mickelson
|Lucas Herbert
|Kurt Kitayama
|7:42 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Tom Hoge
|Joohyung Kim
|7:53 AM
|John Daly
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Cameron Tringale
|8:04 AM
|Cameron Smith
|Brooks Koepka
|Seamus Power
|8:15 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Justin Rose
|8:26 AM
|Cameron Young
|K.H. Lee
|Robert MacIntyre
|8:37 AM
|Zach Johnson
|Billy Horschel
|Corey Conners
|8:48 AM
|Brian Harman
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Danny Willett
|9:04 AM
|Stephen Dodd
|J.T. Poston
|Lee Westwood
|9:15 AM
|Sepp Straka
|Luke List
|Justin De Los Santos
|9:26 AM
|Ernie Els
|Adri Arnaus
|Brad Kennedy
|9:37 AM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Scott Vincent
|Victor Perez
|9:48 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Sihwan Kim
|9:59 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Rory McIlroy
|Xander Schauffele
|10:10 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Justin Thomas
|Viktor Hovland
|10:21 AM
|Will Zalatoris
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tony Finau
|10:32 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Chris Kirk
|Takumi Kanaya
|10:43 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|Trey Mullinax
|Matthew Jordan
|10:54 AM
|Anthony Quayle
|Zander Lombard
|John Parry
|11:05 AM
|Thomas Detry
|Richard Mansell
|Marco Penge
|11:16 AM
|Alexander Björk
|Oliver Farr
|Matt Ford