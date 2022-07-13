Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Open Championship

The 150th edition of the Open Championship is underway as the second round will take place on Friday, July 15 from the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Colin Morikawa won the 2021 Open Championship, shooting a 15-under par at Royal St. George’s to beat Jordan Spieth by two strokes.

The second round continues with tee times starting at 1:35 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET on Peacock with coverage spanning four different streams. The USA Network from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET will also have full broadcast coverage.

Zach Johnson was the last to win the Open at the Old Course, shooting 15-under par and needing a playoff to beat Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen. Other previous winners at the Old Course include Oosthuizen in 2011, Tiger Woods in 2000 and 2005, and John Daly in 1995.

Heading into the tournament DraftKings Sportsbook had Morikawa at +3000 odds to win a second straight Claret Jug. Rory McIlroy (+900), Xander Schauffele (+1200), Scottie Scheffler (+1400), Justin Thomas and Spieth (+1600) round out the top five.

Friday Featured Groups

4:58 a.m. ET — Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

5:09 a.m. ET — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

9:59 a.m. ET — Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:10 a.m. ET — Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland