Andre Burakovsky signs five-year contract with Kraken

Left wing Andre Burakovsky has signed a five-year contract with the Seattle Kraken. Burakovsky’s deal is worth $5.5 million annually.

Burakovsky began his career with the Washington Capitals and spent the first five years of his career there. In 2019, he signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. When it expired, the team signed him to a two-year deal with $9.8 million. Last season, Burakovsky played in 80 games scoring 22 goals and adding 39 assists for 61 total points. It was a career year for him and it came at a great time as he approached free agency.

Burakovsky helped the Avalanche win the Central Division in the Western Conference. Colorado went on to win the Stanley Cup Finals. This will be the fifth contract in his career. His longest to this point was his four-year entry-level deal with the Capitals.