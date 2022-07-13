 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Claude Giroux signs three-year deal with Senators

Veteran forward will head home to play for Ottawa.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Claude Giroux #28 of the Florida Panthers against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on May 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Vince Del Monte/NHLI via Getty Images

Veteran forward Claude Giroux is expected to sign with the Ottawa Senators in free agency, per multiple reports. Free agency will begin at noon ET on Wednesday afternoon. Giroux’s contract details are below, per Pierre LeBrun.

Giroux was with the Philadelphia Flyers a long time, playing with the franchise for 14 and a half seasons. He was traded at the deadline in the 2021-2022 season to the Florida Panthers. They won Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference and defeated the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs. The Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.

Giroux played in 75 total games last season and had a combined 21 goals, 44 assists and 65 points between his time with the Flyers and Panthers. His last contract was an eight-year deal worth $66.2 million. This is the fourth contract of his esteemed career.

The Senators have made a bunch of big moves this offseason, shaking up their goaltending situation while also adding LW Alex DeBrincat in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. With DeBrincat, Giroux and goalie Cam Talbot, plus the youth throughout the roster, Ottawa has a chance to start to turn things around.

