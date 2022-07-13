Report: Claude Giroux signs three-year deal with Senators

Veteran forward Claude Giroux is expected to sign with the Ottawa Senators in free agency, per multiple reports. Free agency will begin at noon ET on Wednesday afternoon. Giroux’s contract details are below, per Pierre LeBrun.

Claude Giroux of Hearst, Ontario, agrees to a three-year deal with the Ottawa Senators. $6.5 M AAV per season.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Giroux was with the Philadelphia Flyers a long time, playing with the franchise for 14 and a half seasons. He was traded at the deadline in the 2021-2022 season to the Florida Panthers. They won Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference and defeated the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs. The Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.

Giroux played in 75 total games last season and had a combined 21 goals, 44 assists and 65 points between his time with the Flyers and Panthers. His last contract was an eight-year deal worth $66.2 million. This is the fourth contract of his esteemed career.

The Senators have made a bunch of big moves this offseason, shaking up their goaltending situation while also adding LW Alex DeBrincat in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. With DeBrincat, Giroux and goalie Cam Talbot, plus the youth throughout the roster, Ottawa has a chance to start to turn things around.