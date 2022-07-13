Tour de France, Stage 12: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France has a new leader after a daring late-race push on Stage 11. Jonas Vingegaard pulled away from Tadej Pogačar in the final five kilometers and crushed him to take over the yellow jersey. Vingegaard finished first on the brutal mountain stage, with Pogačar finishing 2:51 behind him and now sitting 2:22 back in the overall standings.
The riding doesn’t get any easier on Thursday with Stage 12. The mountain stage features the third, fourth, and sixth toughest climbs, making this arguably more difficult than Wednesday’s climbs. The stage gets started at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET in Briançon and wraps at approximately noon atop Alpe d’Huez. Peacock will air the stage in its entirety while USA Network will provide coverage starting at 8 a.m.
DraftKings Sportsbook installed stage winner odds and this next stage is viewed as a bit of a three-cyclist race. Vingegaard is +300 to win the stage, and then Pogačar and Thibaut Pinot are each +450. After that, Jakob Fuglsang is +1600 to win the stage.
TV schedule
Date: Thursday, July 14
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 41:29:59
- Romain Bardet — 2:16 back
- Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back
- Geraint Thomas — 2:26 back
- Nairo Quintana — 2:37 back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Jonas Vingegaard: +300
Thibaut Pinot: +450
Tadej Pogačar: +450
Jakob Fuglsang: +1600
Michael Woods: +2000
Lennard Kamna: +2200
Damiano Caruso: +2500
Carlos Verona: +2800
Nairo Quintana: +2800
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -330
Tadej Pogačar: +300
Geraint Thomas: +2000
Romain Bardet: +2000
Nairo Quintana: +5000
Adam Yates: +6500
David Gaudu: +10000
Primož Roglič: +10000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300