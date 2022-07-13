Tour de France, Stage 12: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France has a new leader after a daring late-race push on Stage 11. Jonas Vingegaard pulled away from Tadej Pogačar in the final five kilometers and crushed him to take over the yellow jersey. Vingegaard finished first on the brutal mountain stage, with Pogačar finishing 2:51 behind him and now sitting 2:22 back in the overall standings.

The riding doesn’t get any easier on Thursday with Stage 12. The mountain stage features the third, fourth, and sixth toughest climbs, making this arguably more difficult than Wednesday’s climbs. The stage gets started at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET in Briançon and wraps at approximately noon atop Alpe d’Huez. Peacock will air the stage in its entirety while USA Network will provide coverage starting at 8 a.m.

DraftKings Sportsbook installed stage winner odds and this next stage is viewed as a bit of a three-cyclist race. Vingegaard is +300 to win the stage, and then Pogačar and Thibaut Pinot are each +450. After that, Jakob Fuglsang is +1600 to win the stage.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 41:29:59 Romain Bardet — 2:16 back Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back Geraint Thomas — 2:26 back Nairo Quintana — 2:37 back

Stage winner

Jonas Vingegaard: +300

Thibaut Pinot: +450

Tadej Pogačar: +450

Jakob Fuglsang: +1600

Michael Woods: +2000

Lennard Kamna: +2200

Damiano Caruso: +2500

Carlos Verona: +2800

Nairo Quintana: +2800

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -330

Tadej Pogačar: +300

Geraint Thomas: +2000

Romain Bardet: +2000

Nairo Quintana: +5000

Adam Yates: +6500

David Gaudu: +10000

Primož Roglič: +10000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300