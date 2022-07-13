 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 12: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma competes in the breakaway while fans cheer during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 11 a 151,7km stage from Albertville to Col de Granon - Serre Chevalier 2404m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 13, 2022 in Col de Granon-Serre Chevalier, France. Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France has a new leader after a daring late-race push on Stage 11. Jonas Vingegaard pulled away from Tadej Pogačar in the final five kilometers and crushed him to take over the yellow jersey. Vingegaard finished first on the brutal mountain stage, with Pogačar finishing 2:51 behind him and now sitting 2:22 back in the overall standings.

The riding doesn’t get any easier on Thursday with Stage 12. The mountain stage features the third, fourth, and sixth toughest climbs, making this arguably more difficult than Wednesday’s climbs. The stage gets started at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET in Briançon and wraps at approximately noon atop Alpe d’Huez. Peacock will air the stage in its entirety while USA Network will provide coverage starting at 8 a.m.

DraftKings Sportsbook installed stage winner odds and this next stage is viewed as a bit of a three-cyclist race. Vingegaard is +300 to win the stage, and then Pogačar and Thibaut Pinot are each +450. After that, Jakob Fuglsang is +1600 to win the stage.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 14
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Image of map of Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France from Briançon to Alpe d’Huez
Map of Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France from Briançon to Alpe d’Huez
Image of elevation profile of Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France from Briançon to Alpe d’Huez
Elevation profile of Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France from Briançon to Alpe d’Huez

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 41:29:59
  2. Romain Bardet — 2:16 back
  3. Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back
  4. Geraint Thomas — 2:26 back
  5. Nairo Quintana — 2:37 back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Jonas Vingegaard: +300
Thibaut Pinot: +450
Tadej Pogačar: +450
Jakob Fuglsang: +1600
Michael Woods: +2000
Lennard Kamna: +2200
Damiano Caruso: +2500
Carlos Verona: +2800
Nairo Quintana: +2800

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -330
Tadej Pogačar: +300
Geraint Thomas: +2000
Romain Bardet: +2000
Nairo Quintana: +5000
Adam Yates: +6500
David Gaudu: +10000
Primož Roglič: +10000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

