How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on July 13

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Tonight show is being billed as the first of the two annual ‘Fyter Fest’ episodes of AEW Dynamite and there’s a handful of interesting matches for the show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, July 13th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Tonight we’ll have a trios match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships as the Young Bucks will defend against Swerve in Our Glory and Team Taz. The signs have been pointing to another matchup between the Bucks and FTR, so we’ll see if they can hang on here. We’ll also see if the tension between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee will come to a head tonight.

The war between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society rages on even after Blood and Guts two weeks ago. Claudio Castagnoli will go one-on-one with Jake Hager for tonight’s show. This will be a precursor to the barbed wire death match between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho on next week’s show.

Also on tonight’s episode, Serena Deeb will take on Anna Jay and Luchasaurus will be in action as he continues his heel alliance with Christian Cage.