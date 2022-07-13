Report: Jack Campbell expected to sign with Oilers in free agency

Goalie Jack Campbell is expected to sign with the Edmonton Oilers when free agency opens at noon ET on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

Campbell started one game in the NHL with the Dallas Stars in the 2013-2014 season. It wasn’t meant to be and he didn’t get brought back up until the 2016 season with the Los Angeles Kings. Over the next two seasons, he played in only six games. In his last two years with the Kings, he played in 51 games and had a combined 18-24-3 record. He was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs and has seemingly found his footing.

Last season he played in 49 games and had a 31-9-6 record with a 2.64 GA/G. After being traded to the Maple Leafs, he played out the extension the Kings had given him and became a free agent. This is the sixth contract of his career and it came at a time when he has been playing his best hockey so far.