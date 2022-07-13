Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, July 13

The Major League Baseball slate is jam-packed on Wednesday with 16 games, including a doubleheader, with the earliest contests starting just after noon on the east coast.

With so many games, and some big ones too that have surefire playoff implications, there are plenty of places to find intriguing player prop bets to try and cash in on. Here are three of them that really stick out to us, with all odds coming courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, July 13

Giancarlo Stanton, over 0.5 home runs (+190)

Stanton is one of the few Yankees with an extended history against projected Reds starter Mike Minor thanks to Stanton’s time with the Miami Marlins. That history has been pretty one-sided too, with the Yankees slugger earning a lifetime average of .304 with four home runs against Minor in 32 plate appearances. Stanton has hit two home runs this week already so he’s seeing the ball well and Minor has allowed at least one long ball in each of his last seven starts.

Charlie Morton, over 6.5 strikeouts (+110)

Atlanta’s hurler has a tough test today against the New York Mets, who strike out the fourth-fewest in baseball with an average of 7.57 Ks per game. But over the last few days, New York has gone down on strikes a lot more than normal, averaging over nine strikeouts per game over their last three games. The team racked up 13 Ks last night against Atlanta too. Morton’s strikeout numbers have been good too, earning 62 Ks over his last 44.2 frames on the hill.

Josiah Gray, Over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

Gray has been solid for the Nationals recently, striking out at least six hitters in five of his last six starts. On the season, he has an average of 10.2K/9 through 16 appearances. Seattle is a team that strikes out in a decent amount, ranking 18th in baseball with an average of 8.54 strikeouts per game.

