Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, July 13

Every MLB team will take the field on Wednesday, July 13 with 16 games on the schedule. This includes a doubleheader between the Seattle Mariners taking on the Washington Nationals with Game 1 getting started at 12:05 p.m. ET to kick off the day’s slate of action.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, July 13

Diamondbacks Moneyline (+110)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a more predictable pitching expectation with Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.62) on the mound, while this will be a bullpen game for the San Francisco Giants. Gallen has put together solid season-long numbers through 16 starts this season, and he should put the Diamondbacks in a good position to win this series with a victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Padres -1.5 (-110)

The San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA) has been excellent in 2022 and is coming off a start where he threw 7 scoreless innings and allowed just 1 hit against the Giants. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA) allowed 9 runs over his last two starts, spanning 10 innings - both against the Arizona Diamondbacks heading into Game 3 of this series.

Phillies-Blue Jays Under 8 runs (-115)

This is a great pitching matchup with Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA), while Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA) will take the mound. Wheeler threw 7 scoreless innings in consecutive games, and the Phillies scored 3 or fewer runs in five straight games.

Shane McClanahan Over 7.5 strikeouts (-120)

This is a high strikeout total for Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher Shane McClanahan, but it’s not high enough. He has a 12.2 K/9 and struck out more than 7.5 batters in six of his last seven starts. McClanahan will face a Boston Red Sox lineup that strikes out 8.1 times per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.