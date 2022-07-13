MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, July 13

The MLB has an action-packed day on Wednesday, July 13 with 16 games being played throughout the day, and nine of them are featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings, which will get started with the matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Below is a preview of the top pitchers and hitters on the slate with a couple value plays for each to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Shane McClanahan, TB vs. BOS ($10,000) — The Tampa Bay Rays starter is the current favorite for the AL Cy Young Award on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Shane McClanahan continues to put up huge numbers. He will go into Wednesday’s start with the Boston Red Sox with a 9-3 record and 1.73 ERA through 17 starts and ranks No. 2 in the MLB with 141 strikeouts.

Zack Wheeler, PHI vs. TOR ($9,700) — The Philadelphia Phillies pitcher will bring an 8-4 record and 2.46 ERA into Wednesday’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. Zack Wheeler is coming off two of his best two starts of the season, throwing seven scoreless innings in consecutive outings with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. CIN ($6,300) — The New York Yankees star leads all of the MLB with 30 home runs heading into a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. Aaron Judge ranks fourth in RBI (65) and should return to the lineup after a pinch-hit performance in yesterday’s game.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. STL ($6,200) — The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder will go into Wednesday’s game with the Cardinals with 20 home runs and 46 RBIs. Mookie Betts hit 1-for-4 in yesterday’s game with a walk and run scored. He will face St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright, who has a 6-7 record and 3.15 ERA this season.

Value Pitcher

Ross Stripling, TOR vs. PHI ($6,500) — The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher has a great matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, which have not been swinging a very hot bat as of late. Ross Stripling has a 4-3 record and 3.34 ERA, and the Phillies scored 3 or fewer runs in five straight games.

Value Hitter

Yandy Diaz, TB vs. BOS ($4,300) — The Rays third baseman hit 0-for-3 at the plate in last night’s game, but he finished with at least 1 hit in 14 consecutive starts heading into it. Yandy Diaz recorded 6 hits with 3 doubles, 3 runs scored and 5 RBI in the two games leading up to Tuesday night’s win over the Boston Red Sox, which will start Josh Winckowski (3-3, 4.35 ERA) on the mound.