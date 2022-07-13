Pick on the Moneyline of Astros-Angels for Wednesday

The Houston Astros are looking to prolong the misery of Los Angeles Angels, who are 14-37 stretch in their last 51 games after a 24-13 start to the season.

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels (-130, 7.5)

The Angels send their ace Shohei Ohtani to the mound, who has allowed one unearned run in his last four starts and overall this season has a 2.44 ERA with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

While Ohtani has been terrific, the bullpen behind him entered the series 20th in bullpen ERA while the Astros lead the league in bullpen ERA.

Astros starter Cristian Javier his been one of the best pitchers in the league at limiting contact, getting 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings with opponents hitting .177 off of him while allowing two runs or fewer in 13 of his 16 pitching appearances this season.

The injury to Yordan Alvarez hurts the Astros lineup, but the team still has four players with at least 11 home runs in the lineup and are making the most of their at-bats, ranked third in the league in fewest strikeouts per game.

With the Angels 25th in the league in on-base percentage and the lineup leading the league in streak outs per game, it will be another loss for a struggling Angels bunch.

The Play: Astros +115

LISTEN NOW: VSiN’s Greg Peterson breaks down every game every day on The Baseball Betting Show.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.