Report: Hurricanes trying to acquire D Brent Burns from Sharks

The Carolina Hurricanes are close to acquiring D Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks, per multiple reports. Pierre LeBrun of TSN is reporting the deal is close to being done, Burns just needs to agree on being dealt to Carolina. Apparently, the Hurricanes aren’t on Burns’ list of teams he’d agree to be traded to. That could cause a snag. The Dallas Stars were also being reported as in on Burns, per LeBrun.

There's a few players involved in this Carolina-San Jose trade that's in the works, not just Burns https://t.co/WJlFtLiolg — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

The Sharks are in the midst of a rebuild and could use someone taking Burns off their hands. The Norris Trophy-winning defenseman has three years left on his contract at $8 million annually. Burns won the Norris Trophy back in 2016-17 and helped the Sharks reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2015-16, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. Burns is regarded as one of the best offensive defenseman in this era. He has 777 career points (227 goals, 550 assists) over 1,251 games in his 18-year career.

Carolina has cap space to play around with and doesn’t really need to sign any free agents or RFAs to contracts this offseason. Martin Necas is the only RFA who will need a deal of note. So the ‘Canes are in a good spot to add an impact player via trade. Burns would be a solid addition after the Hurricanes lost D Dougie Hamilton via free agency a few offseasons ago. Burns immediately upgrades the Hurricanes power play, which ranked 13th in the NHL in 2021-22.