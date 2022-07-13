Report: Rangers sign Vincent Trocheck to seven-year deal

The New York Rangers have signed F Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year deal in free agency, per reports. Trocheck will make $5.625 million per season on this deal, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Trocheck is seven years at $5.625-million AAV with the #NYR, according to a league source — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) July 13, 2022

Trocheck, 29, scored had 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 81 games for the Hurricanes this season — his best numbers in five years. He has 150 goals and 228 assists in 555 career NHL games.

The Rangers were in the market for a No. 2 center and even though Trocheck will be paid like one, it’s hard to see him as a consistent top-six forward. Trocheck’s career playoff numbers (8 G, 8 A in 33 games) are nothing to write home about.

Trocheck, however, is well regarded for his two-way game and should be expected to be matched up against the opposing top lines.

That's a good player on an absolutely horrific contract. — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) July 13, 2022

This move will more likely see the “kids” line of Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere split with the chance for one of them to get promoted into a permanent top six role.