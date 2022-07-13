 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Rangers sign Vincent Trocheck to seven-year deal

New York will bring in veteran forward on long-term contract in free agency.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 24, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Rangers have signed F Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year deal in free agency, per reports. Trocheck will make $5.625 million per season on this deal, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Trocheck, 29, scored had 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 81 games for the Hurricanes this season — his best numbers in five years. He has 150 goals and 228 assists in 555 career NHL games.

The Rangers were in the market for a No. 2 center and even though Trocheck will be paid like one, it’s hard to see him as a consistent top-six forward. Trocheck’s career playoff numbers (8 G, 8 A in 33 games) are nothing to write home about.

Trocheck, however, is well regarded for his two-way game and should be expected to be matched up against the opposing top lines.

This move will more likely see the “kids” line of Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere split with the chance for one of them to get promoted into a permanent top six role.

