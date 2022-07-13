Report: Red Wings, Andrew Copp agree on five-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings and F Andrew Copp have agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $5.625 million annually, per reports. Copp is coming off his best NHL season, splitting time with the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers. He signs with Detroit, which is in the midst of a rebuild and looking to get back to prominence.

Copp scored 21 goals with 32 assists in 72 games with the Jets and Rangers in 2021-22. He received some votes for Selke Trophy as the top two-way forward in the NHL. Copp is a decent two-way forward that figures to land in the middle six for the Red Wings. This contract is a bit long and bloated, but the market for a forward like Copp was likely competitive.

Copp is the first long-term contract for a forward the Red Wings have on the roster currently. C Dylan Larkin is on the last year of his deal and is likely to receive a big extension. Detroit also has to decide on contracts for Tyler Bertuzzi, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina and Lucas Raymond in the next few seasons. Defenseman Moritz Seider will also need an extension after next season. So the Red Wings roster will start to take shape in the window of the next few seasons.