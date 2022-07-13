Betting odds to win 2024 US Presidential Election go live in Canada

Betting odds to win the 2024 United States Presidential election are live on DraftKings Sportsbook in the Ontario, Canada market. Oddsmakers have Donald Trump installed as the odds favorite to win at +250, followed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis at +300 and Joe Biden at +550. Those in the US are unable to bet on their future president, perhaps as the regulatory bodies feel Americans have gambled enough on their futures already.

Each of those favored as top-three potential candidates have some pretty big question marks. Trump continues to be a focal point of January 6 committee hearings regarding the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol back in 2021. Meanwhile, President Biden continues to sit with an approval rating in the mid-to-high thirties.

DeSantis became the governor of Florida back in 2019 and is up for reelection this fall. It’s uncertain how his potential reelection or a challenger from another party taking over would affect his odds at the presidency.

Here’s a full look at the odds available to bet on the US Presidential election in Ontario markets.

