Atlantic division opening odds for 2022-23 season

We’re in the thick of the NBA offseason but that doesn’t mean we can’t look ahead to odds for next season. The Atlantic division figures to be one of the toughest in the league, with the reigning conference champions Boston Celtics headlining the group. Here’s a look at the opening odds to win the division, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA odds 2022-23: Atlantic Division

Naturally, the Celtics are the favorites and it’s hard to pick against them. The Philadelphia 76ers are an intriguing secondary choice with Joel Embiid and James Harden leading that group, but there’s nobody else you can really bet on here. The Brooklyn Nets are likely going to be without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so they’re not relevant here. The Toronto Raptors carry some intrigue, although they’d still rank behind Boston and Philly at the moment. The Knicks aren’t going to win anything anytime soon.

Celtics: -140

76ers: +280

Nets: +500

Raptors: +650

Knicks: +3500

