Best hole-in-one prop bets for 2022 British Open

The 2022 Open Championship begins on Thursday, July 14 and will run to Sunday, July 17. The Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland will play host to the event. The Claret Jug was hoisted by Collin Morikawa in 2021 as he shot an impressive 15-under to defeat Jordan Spieth by two strokes.

When we look at the Old Course, there should be some opportunities for the elusive hole-in-one. The eighth hole “Short” is a Par 3 that is 187 yards, and Ben Crenshaw nailed the lone hole-in-one in 1984. No. 11 “High In” is also a Par 3 that is 174 yards. Tim Simpson hit a hole-in-one on this hole in 1990 and Daniel Brooks sank his in 2015. These are the only two holes that have been aced during an Open Championship at the Old Course.

Take your pick for this year’s tournament. Each golfer at DraftKings Sportsbook has +13000 odds to sink a hole-in-one.

