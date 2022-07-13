Central division opening odds for 2022-23 season

DraftKings Sportsbook has released NBA division odds for the 2022-23 season and even though winning the division doesn’t mean anything anymore, there’s still a chance for bettors to make money here. We’ll take a look at the Central division opening odds here.

NBA odds 2022-23: Central Division

With two rebuilding teams in the division, it’s easy to see why oddsmakers have a massive gap between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons. The Milwaukee Bucks remain the heavy favorite to win this division, but don’t sleep on a healthy Chicago Bulls team potentially making some noise. The Cavaliers might not be able to sneak up on teams this year, so they could fall off a bit. This division title will likely be between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Bucks: -500

Bulls: +450

Cavaliers: +700

Pistons: +20000

Pacers: +30000

