Southeast division opening odds for 2022-23 season

Opening odds for division winners in the 2022-23 NBA season are live at DraftKings Sportsbook, so let’s take a look at the Southeast division where the 2021-22 East No. 1 seed Miami Heat reside.

NBA odds 2022-23: Southeast Division

Miami is going to play hard every game, so there’s unlikely to be “load management” for the Heat. The Hawks should be better with Dejounte Murray alongside Trae Young, but it’s not going to be enough to challenge the Heat. The Washington Wizards should probably be closer to the Charlotte Hornets in terms of odds, although both teams are fighting for third rather than first in this race. The Magic have a nice mix of players, but they’re still at least two years away.

Heat: -200

Hawks: +195

Hornets: +700

Wizards: +4000

Magic: +30000

