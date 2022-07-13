Northwest division opening odds for 2022-23 NBA season

The Northwest division has undergone massive changes in the offseason, with the Minnesota Timberwolves plucking Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in a massive trade. Here’s a look at how that move has impacted opening odds for the division winner courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA odds 2022-23: Northwest Division

The Denver Nuggets are still the favorite to run this division behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. If you believe in Gobert’s impact and fit, the Timberwolves offer nice value at +200. The Portland Trail Blazers could make a playoff push, but they’re easily behind the Nuggets and T-Wolves in this group. The Jazz could be in for a full rebuild, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are in no hurry to start winning.

Nuggets: -140

Timberwolves: +200

Trail Blazers: +600

Jazz: +1100

Thunder: +40000

