Northwest division opening odds for 2022-23 NBA season

We take a look at opening odds for the Northwest division in the NBA.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in action against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
The Northwest division has undergone massive changes in the offseason, with the Minnesota Timberwolves plucking Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in a massive trade. Here’s a look at how that move has impacted opening odds for the division winner courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA odds 2022-23: Northwest Division

The Denver Nuggets are still the favorite to run this division behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. If you believe in Gobert’s impact and fit, the Timberwolves offer nice value at +200. The Portland Trail Blazers could make a playoff push, but they’re easily behind the Nuggets and T-Wolves in this group. The Jazz could be in for a full rebuild, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are in no hurry to start winning.

Nuggets: -140
Timberwolves: +200
Trail Blazers: +600
Jazz: +1100
Thunder: +40000

