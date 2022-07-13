Opening odds to win Pacific division in 2022-23 NBA season

Opening odds for division winners in the 2022-23 NBA season are live at DraftKings Sportsbook, so let’s take a look at the Pacific division where the 2021-22 NBA champions Golden State Warriors are at.

NBA odds 2022-23: Pacific Division

Suns +140

Warriors +200

Clippers +270

Lakers +650

Kings +50000

Phoenix finished with the best record in the NBA last season going 64-18, yet it was Golden State that got hot at the right time and won the 2022 NBA title. The Suns have won the Pacific division in back-to-back years as Chris Paul and Devin Booker have turned around the franchise.

Golden State saw its powerful trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green come together for yet another dominant Finals performance. If they are able to stay healthy and still get beneficial performances from Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors could easily be hoisting another trophy next year and win their first division title since 2018-2019.

The Clippers are in a lot of trade talks this offseason as they seem to always be a piece behind from competing. They added John Wall as their point guard and may not be done making moves. The Lakers should have the super team to compete and win rings. but LeBron James hasn’t had the success that he expected in Los Angeles after winning a title in the Orlando bubble.

As much as I love the Kings, they’ve got no shot. Drafting Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft should be able to help their rebuild. Even so, Sacramento hasn’t won the Pacific since the 2002-2003 season and that won’t change this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.