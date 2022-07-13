Opening odds to win Southwest division in 2022-23 NBA season

Opening odds for division winners in the 2022-23 NBA season are live at DraftKings Sportsbook, so let’s take a look at the Southwest Division. The Memphis Grizzlies won the division a year ago and went on to play in the second round of the playoffs. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans also made the playoffs from this division.

NBA odds 2022-23: Southwestern Division

Grizzlies -105

Mavericks +120

Pelicans +450

Spurs +50000

Rockets +50000

The Grizzlies enter with the best odds to win the division in back-to-back years. They will still have star guard Ja Morant and in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, they added promising forwards Jake LaRavia and David Roddy to a loaded roster.

Dallas enters with the second-best odds to win the division. The Mavericks had a lot of movement in their roster this season, but still have Luke Doncic. He’s the frontrunner to win MVP according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so he’s clearly talented enough to carry this team.

New Orleans locked up Zion Williamson with a massive deal and has the third-best odds to win its first divisional crown since the franchise was named the Hornets in the 2007-08 season. The Pelicans drafted point guard Dyson Daniels with the eighth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. Houston and San Antonio round out the division as long shots as both franchises are in rebuilds.

