Best prop bets for 2022 British Open

The 2022 Open Championship begins on Thursday, July 14 and will run to Sunday, July 17. The Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland will play host to the event. The Claret Jug was hoisted by Collin Morikawa in 2021, who shot an impressive 15-under to defeat Jordan Spieth by two strokes.

Best British Open Championship player props

Xander Schauffele to lead after round one and win (+5500)

Schauffele is coming off a victory at the Travelers Championship. This tournament will have its winner shooting a high score and Schaufelle has the momentum to pull it off. It was at a different course, but he finished tied for second place with an 8-under at the 2018 Open Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen Top 5 (+700)

Oosthuizen has +4000 odds to win this tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. I don’t think he quite pulls that off, but I do think he finishes in the top five. The last time that the Open Championship was held at the Old Course was in 2015. Oosthuizen was tied for second and lost in a playoff. Before that, it was held in St Andrews in 2010 and Oosthuizen picked up the win with a 16-under finishing seven strokes ahead of Lee Westwood.

