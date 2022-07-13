Report: Golden Knights trading Max Pacioretty to Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are acquiring RW Max Pacioretty from the Vegas Golden Knights, per multiple reports. Vegas is also sending D Dylan Coghlan to the Hurricanes in the deal. The Golden Knights will receive future considerations from the Hurricanes in the deal, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN. That likely means the ‘Canes will send Vegas some draft picks for the salary dump of Pacioretty.

Pacioretty is due to make $7 million in the final year of his current contract in 2022-23. The Golden Knights needed to shed salary for cap flexibility in order to fit in Jack Eichel’s $10 million per season and sign RFA C Nicolas Roy to a new deal. The Hurricanes already made a big splash this afternoon with the acquisition of D Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks. Adding Pacioretty and Burns, two veteran players, to a mix of young forwards makes Carolina even more formidable heading into this season.

Carolina will likely roll with Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal and Jesperi Kotkaniemi down the middle this season after Vincent Trocheck left via free agency to the New York Rangers. The ‘Canes have more depth on the wing after adding Pacioretty, who had 37 points in 38 games for Vegas last season. He’s scored at least 30 goals six times in his NHL career.