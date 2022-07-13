Which LIV Tour players are participating in the 2022 British Open?

Thursday, July 14th will be the start of the 150th round of The Open Championship since its founding in 1860. “The Open” is one of the four major tournaments in men’s golf and the oldest golf tournament in the world. Collin Morikawa is the current champion after winning last year at Royal St. Georges Golf Club in Sandwich, England. This year’s Open will take place at the legendary St Andrews in Scotland.

Round 1 of the Open Championship — the final major of the 2022 season — will start on Thursday, July 14th at 1:30 a.m. ET. Rory McIlroy is the current favorite to win it all this weekend with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite the continuing battle between LIV and PGA, LIV players are eligible to play at St. Andrews this weekend. In total there are 23 LIV players set to compete this week, including big names such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka. Johnson currently has the best odds of those on this list at +3500 heading into the tournament.

LIV Tour participants in 2022 British Open