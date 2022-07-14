 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Rivers signs one-year deal with Timberwolves

The guard is going to Minnesota.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets
Austin Rivers of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. 
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added guard Austin Rivers to the roster on a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rivers has bounced around the NBA for years now, plugging in rotation gaps for teams. He was a lottery pick when he was originally drafted and had his best season when he took on a bigger role for his father Doc Rivers with the Clippers. Now, Rivers is filling in for teams as a bit role player who can occasionally get hot off the bench.

Rivers has improved as a three-point shooter, which has allowed him to stick around in the league. The guard shot 32.9% from deep over his first four seasons in the NBA. In the following six seasons, he’s hit 35.5% of his threes. If Rivers can continue to be somewhat reliable from behind the arc, he’ll have a role off the bench for most NBA franchises.

More From DraftKings Nation