Austin Rivers signs one-year deal with Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added guard Austin Rivers to the roster on a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Rivers played 67 games for Denver a year ago, where new president Tim Connelly signed him in consecutive seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 15, 2022

Rivers has bounced around the NBA for years now, plugging in rotation gaps for teams. He was a lottery pick when he was originally drafted and had his best season when he took on a bigger role for his father Doc Rivers with the Clippers. Now, Rivers is filling in for teams as a bit role player who can occasionally get hot off the bench.

Rivers has improved as a three-point shooter, which has allowed him to stick around in the league. The guard shot 32.9% from deep over his first four seasons in the NBA. In the following six seasons, he’s hit 35.5% of his threes. If Rivers can continue to be somewhat reliable from behind the arc, he’ll have a role off the bench for most NBA franchises.