Tour de France results: Who won Stage 12, who leads overall standings

On a dramatic climb of the legendary Alpe d’Huez on Bastille Day in France, it was a British rider taking top honors as Thomas Pidcock of Team Ineos Grenadiers crossed the line first during Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France on Thursday.

Jonas Vingegaard took over the yellow jersey for the first time yesterday, and he’ll retain it as he went with the previous wearer in two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar in what was mostly a side-by-side ascent for the two leaders of Le Tour. With both men crossing the line at the same time, Vingegaard maintains his 2:22 lead over Pogacar heading into Stage 13.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 12.

Stage 12 top finishers