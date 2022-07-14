Cameron Young leading after first round at 2022 Open Championship

Following a blistering -8 64 in the first round of the 2022 Open Championship, Cameron Young holds a two-shot lead after 18 holes from the Old Course at St Andrews.

Young’s eight-birdie, zero-bogey round benefitted from a favorable tee time and better conditions than those with later tee times had on Thursday, but that shouldn’t sully a tremendous round that has the Wake Forest graduate now the third choice to win the Claret Jug at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rory McIlory trails Young on the leaderboard at -6 and is alone in second place. But the four-time major winner has won 21 events on the PGA TOUR, whereas Young’s best performance is T2 in three different events this season.

The pre-tournament favorite McIlroy stands at +360 to win, down from his +900 before today’s round. Australia’s Cameron Smith is -5 on the leaderboard, and his price of +700 makes him the second choice to win, with Young is at +800 despite his Thursday night lead. 2022 Masters Champions Scottie Scheffler is -4, but is also at +800 as well.

Here is the complete leaderboard following the opening round of the 2022 Open Championship from St Andrews.

2022 Open Championship Leaderboard Place Player Score Thru Place Player Score Thru 1 Cameron Young -8 F 2 Rory McIlroy -6 F T3 Cameron Smith -5 F T3 Robert Dinwiddie -5 F T5 Barclay Brown (a) -4 F T5 Kurt Kitayama -4 F T5 Lee Westwood -4 F T5 Brad Kennedy -4 F T5 Viktor Hovland -4 F T5 Talor Gooch -4 F T5 Dustin Johnson -4 F T5 Scottie Scheffler -4 F T13 Min Woo Lee -3 F T13 Ian Poulter -3 F T13 Joohyung Kim -3 F T13 Bryson DeChambeau -3 F T13 K.H. Lee -3 F T13 Danny Willett -3 F T13 Scott Vincent -3 F T13 Xander Schauffele -3 F T13 John Parry -3 F T13 Thriston Lawrence -3 F T13 Si Woo Kim -3 F T13 Joaquin Niemann -3 F T13 Padraig Harrington -3 F T13 Sahith Theegala -3 F T27 Lucas Herbert -2 F T27 Robert MacIntyre -2 F T27 Ernie Els -2 F T27 Dylan Frittelli -2 F T27 Thomas Detry -2 F T27 Russell Henley -2 F T27 Tyrrell Hatton -2 F T27 Patrick Cantlay -2 F T35 Webb Simpson -1 F T35 Sadom Kaewkanjana -1 F T35 Dean Burmester -1 F T35 Brandon Wu -1 F T35 Cameron Tringale -1 F T35 Corey Conners -1 F T35 Justin De Los Santos -1 F T35 Victor Perez -1 F T35 Hideki Matsuyama -1 F T35 Trey Mullinax -1 F T35 Matt Ford -1 F T35 Ryan Fox -1 F T35 Marcus Armitage -1 F T35 Wyndham Clark -1 F T35 Sungjae Im -1 F T35 Paul Casey -1 F T35 Abraham Ancer -1 F T35 Yuto Katsuragawa -1 F T35 Louis Oosthuizen -1 F T35 Jordan Spieth -1 F T55 Garrick Higgo E F T55 Phil Mickelson E F T55 Patrick Reed E F T55 Tommy Fleetwood E F T55 Zach Johnson E F T55 Jason Kokrak E F T55 Collin Morikawa E F T55 Shane Lowry E F T55 Justin Thomas E F T55 Bernd Wiesberger E F T55 Sam Bairstow (a) E F T55 Fabrizio Zanotti E F T55 Aaron Wise E F T55 Adam Scott E F T55 Kevin Na E F T55 Jason Scrivener E F T55 David Law E F T55 Keita Nakajima (a) E F T55 Matt Fitzpatrick E F T55 Sam Burns E F T55 Laurie Canter E F T55 David Carey E F T77 Guido Migliozzi +1 F T77 Minkyu Kim +1 F T77 John Daly +1 F T77 Brooks Koepka +1 F T77 Seamus Power +1 F T77 Francesco Molinari +1 F T77 Billy Horschel +1 F T77 Brian Harman +1 F T77 J.T. Poston +1 F T77 Mackenzie Hughes +1 F T77 Nicolai Hojgaard +1 F T77 Will Zalatoris +1 F T77 Tony Finau +1 F T77 Richard Mansell +1 F T77 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +1 F T77 Haotong Li +1 F T77 Kazuki Higa +1 F T77 Jordan L Smith +1 F T77 Max Homa +1 F T77 Jon Rahm +1 F T77 Harold Varner III +1 F T77 Sebastián Muñoz +1 F T77 Jamie Rutherford +1 F T77 Ronan Mullarney +1 F T101 Paul Lawrie +2 F T101 Ben Campbell +2 F T101 Chan Kim +2 F T101 Tom Hoge +2 F T101 Adri Arnaus +2 F T101 Kevin Kisner +2 F T101 Takumi Kanaya +2 F T101 Matthew Jordan +2 F T101 Anthony Quayle +2 F T101 Shaun Norris +2 F T101 Aldrich Potgieter (a) +2 F T101 Gary Woodland +2 F T101 Filippo Celli +2 F T101 Justin Harding +2 F T101 Matthew Griffin +2 F T101 John Catlin +2 F T101 Jorge Fernández Valdés +2 F T101 Lars Van Meijel +2 F T119 Ashley Chesters +3 F T119 Rikuya Hoshino +3 F T119 Pablo Larrazabal +3 F T119 Chris Kirk +3 F T119 Alexander Björk +3 F T119 Adrian Meronk +3 F T119 Henrik Stenson +3 F T119 Sergio Garcia +3 F T119 Aaron Jarvis (a) +3 F T119 Aaron Rai +3 F T119 Thomas Pieters +3 F T119 Mito Pereira +3 F T119 Min-gyu Cho (a) +3 F T119 Jack Floydd +3 F T133 Jamie Donaldson +4 F T133 Luke List +4 F T133 Sihwan Kim +4 F T133 Marco Penge +4 F T133 Oliver Farr +4 F T133 Sam Horsfield +4 F T133 Marc Leishman +4 F T133 Harris English +4 F T133 Keith Mitchell +4 F T133 Keegan Bradley +4 F T143 Stephen Dodd +5 F T143 Zander Lombard +5 F T143 Dimi Papadatos +5 F T146 Stewart Cink +6 F T146 Richard Bland +6 F T146 Emiliano Grillo +6 F T146 Tiger Woods +6 F T150 Jediah Morgan +7 F T150 Darren Clarke +7 F 152 Shugo Imahira +8 F 153 Sepp Straka +9 F T154 Alex Wrigley +10 F T154 David Duval +10 F 156 Mark Calcavecchia +11 F 156 Mark Calcavecchia +11 F

