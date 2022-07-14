Cameron Young leading after first round at 2022 Open Championship

Following a blistering -8 64 in the first round of the 2022 Open Championship, Cameron Young holds a two-shot lead after 18 holes from the Old Course at St Andrews.
Young’s eight-birdie, zero-bogey round benefitted from a favorable tee time and better conditions than those with later tee times had on Thursday, but that shouldn’t sully a tremendous round that has the Wake Forest graduate now the third choice to win the Claret Jug at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rory McIlory trails Young on the leaderboard at -6 and is alone in second place. But the four-time major winner has won 21 events on the PGA TOUR, whereas Young’s best performance is T2 in three different events this season.
The pre-tournament favorite McIlroy stands at +360 to win, down from his +900 before today’s round. Australia’s Cameron Smith is -5 on the leaderboard, and his price of +700 makes him the second choice to win, with Young is at +800 despite his Thursday night lead. 2022 Masters Champions Scottie Scheffler is -4, but is also at +800 as well.
Here is the complete leaderboard following the opening round of the 2022 Open Championship from St Andrews.
2022 Open Championship Leaderboard
|Place
|Player
|Score
|Thru
|Place
|Player
|Score
|Thru
|1
|Cameron Young
|-8
|F
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|-6
|F
|T3
|Cameron Smith
|-5
|F
|T3
|Robert Dinwiddie
|-5
|F
|T5
|Barclay Brown (a)
|-4
|F
|T5
|Kurt Kitayama
|-4
|F
|T5
|Lee Westwood
|-4
|F
|T5
|Brad Kennedy
|-4
|F
|T5
|Viktor Hovland
|-4
|F
|T5
|Talor Gooch
|-4
|F
|T5
|Dustin Johnson
|-4
|F
|T5
|Scottie Scheffler
|-4
|F
|T13
|Min Woo Lee
|-3
|F
|T13
|Ian Poulter
|-3
|F
|T13
|Joohyung Kim
|-3
|F
|T13
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-3
|F
|T13
|K.H. Lee
|-3
|F
|T13
|Danny Willett
|-3
|F
|T13
|Scott Vincent
|-3
|F
|T13
|Xander Schauffele
|-3
|F
|T13
|John Parry
|-3
|F
|T13
|Thriston Lawrence
|-3
|F
|T13
|Si Woo Kim
|-3
|F
|T13
|Joaquin Niemann
|-3
|F
|T13
|Padraig Harrington
|-3
|F
|T13
|Sahith Theegala
|-3
|F
|T27
|Lucas Herbert
|-2
|F
|T27
|Robert MacIntyre
|-2
|F
|T27
|Ernie Els
|-2
|F
|T27
|Dylan Frittelli
|-2
|F
|T27
|Thomas Detry
|-2
|F
|T27
|Russell Henley
|-2
|F
|T27
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-2
|F
|T27
|Patrick Cantlay
|-2
|F
|T35
|Webb Simpson
|-1
|F
|T35
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-1
|F
|T35
|Dean Burmester
|-1
|F
|T35
|Brandon Wu
|-1
|F
|T35
|Cameron Tringale
|-1
|F
|T35
|Corey Conners
|-1
|F
|T35
|Justin De Los Santos
|-1
|F
|T35
|Victor Perez
|-1
|F
|T35
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-1
|F
|T35
|Trey Mullinax
|-1
|F
|T35
|Matt Ford
|-1
|F
|T35
|Ryan Fox
|-1
|F
|T35
|Marcus Armitage
|-1
|F
|T35
|Wyndham Clark
|-1
|F
|T35
|Sungjae Im
|-1
|F
|T35
|Paul Casey
|-1
|F
|T35
|Abraham Ancer
|-1
|F
|T35
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|-1
|F
|T35
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-1
|F
|T35
|Jordan Spieth
|-1
|F
|T55
|Garrick Higgo
|E
|F
|T55
|Phil Mickelson
|E
|F
|T55
|Patrick Reed
|E
|F
|T55
|Tommy Fleetwood
|E
|F
|T55
|Zach Johnson
|E
|F
|T55
|Jason Kokrak
|E
|F
|T55
|Collin Morikawa
|E
|F
|T55
|Shane Lowry
|E
|F
|T55
|Justin Thomas
|E
|F
|T55
|Bernd Wiesberger
|E
|F
|T55
|Sam Bairstow (a)
|E
|F
|T55
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|E
|F
|T55
|Aaron Wise
|E
|F
|T55
|Adam Scott
|E
|F
|T55
|Kevin Na
|E
|F
|T55
|Jason Scrivener
|E
|F
|T55
|David Law
|E
|F
|T55
|Keita Nakajima (a)
|E
|F
|T55
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|E
|F
|T55
|Sam Burns
|E
|F
|T55
|Laurie Canter
|E
|F
|T55
|David Carey
|E
|F
|T77
|Guido Migliozzi
|+1
|F
|T77
|Minkyu Kim
|+1
|F
|T77
|John Daly
|+1
|F
|T77
|Brooks Koepka
|+1
|F
|T77
|Seamus Power
|+1
|F
|T77
|Francesco Molinari
|+1
|F
|T77
|Billy Horschel
|+1
|F
|T77
|Brian Harman
|+1
|F
|T77
|J.T. Poston
|+1
|F
|T77
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+1
|F
|T77
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+1
|F
|T77
|Will Zalatoris
|+1
|F
|T77
|Tony Finau
|+1
|F
|T77
|Richard Mansell
|+1
|F
|T77
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+1
|F
|T77
|Haotong Li
|+1
|F
|T77
|Kazuki Higa
|+1
|F
|T77
|Jordan L Smith
|+1
|F
|T77
|Max Homa
|+1
|F
|T77
|Jon Rahm
|+1
|F
|T77
|Harold Varner III
|+1
|F
|T77
|Sebastián Muñoz
|+1
|F
|T77
|Jamie Rutherford
|+1
|F
|T77
|Ronan Mullarney
|+1
|F
|T101
|Paul Lawrie
|+2
|F
|T101
|Ben Campbell
|+2
|F
|T101
|Chan Kim
|+2
|F
|T101
|Tom Hoge
|+2
|F
|T101
|Adri Arnaus
|+2
|F
|T101
|Kevin Kisner
|+2
|F
|T101
|Takumi Kanaya
|+2
|F
|T101
|Matthew Jordan
|+2
|F
|T101
|Anthony Quayle
|+2
|F
|T101
|Shaun Norris
|+2
|F
|T101
|Aldrich Potgieter (a)
|+2
|F
|T101
|Gary Woodland
|+2
|F
|T101
|Filippo Celli
|+2
|F
|T101
|Justin Harding
|+2
|F
|T101
|Matthew Griffin
|+2
|F
|T101
|John Catlin
|+2
|F
|T101
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|+2
|F
|T101
|Lars Van Meijel
|+2
|F
|T119
|Ashley Chesters
|+3
|F
|T119
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+3
|F
|T119
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+3
|F
|T119
|Chris Kirk
|+3
|F
|T119
|Alexander Björk
|+3
|F
|T119
|Adrian Meronk
|+3
|F
|T119
|Henrik Stenson
|+3
|F
|T119
|Sergio Garcia
|+3
|F
|T119
|Aaron Jarvis (a)
|+3
|F
|T119
|Aaron Rai
|+3
|F
|T119
|Thomas Pieters
|+3
|F
|T119
|Mito Pereira
|+3
|F
|T119
|Min-gyu Cho (a)
|+3
|F
|T119
|Jack Floydd
|+3
|F
|T133
|Jamie Donaldson
|+4
|F
|T133
|Luke List
|+4
|F
|T133
|Sihwan Kim
|+4
|F
|T133
|Marco Penge
|+4
|F
|T133
|Oliver Farr
|+4
|F
|T133
|Sam Horsfield
|+4
|F
|T133
|Marc Leishman
|+4
|F
|T133
|Harris English
|+4
|F
|T133
|Keith Mitchell
|+4
|F
|T133
|Keegan Bradley
|+4
|F
|T143
|Stephen Dodd
|+5
|F
|T143
|Zander Lombard
|+5
|F
|T143
|Dimi Papadatos
|+5
|F
|T146
|Stewart Cink
|+6
|F
|T146
|Richard Bland
|+6
|F
|T146
|Emiliano Grillo
|+6
|F
|T146
|Tiger Woods
|+6
|F
|T150
|Jediah Morgan
|+7
|F
|T150
|Darren Clarke
|+7
|F
|152
|Shugo Imahira
|+8
|F
|153
|Sepp Straka
|+9
|F
|T154
|Alex Wrigley
|+10
|F
|T154
|David Duval
|+10
|F
|156
|Mark Calcavecchia
|+11
|F
