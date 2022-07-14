Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Open Championship

Teeing off the second round of the 2022 Open Championship, 156 players will be pared down only those in the Top 70 at St Andrews. The groups will remain all threesomes today, with twosomes expected tomorrow after the field is

The first trios teed off Friday at 1:35 a.m. ET, and with the wildly varying weather conditions on the coast of Scotland, it might be a bit before we know what the final cut number will be. We should have a solid idea of what the final cut line could be around breakfast time in the United States, but keep in mind yesterday the Old Course played much harder for those with afternoon tee times than those who started earlier

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 70 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Open Championship as of now?

Entering Friday’s play, 76 players were tied on even par or better, and the cut line should be within a shot of that number either way most likely.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Tiger Woods at +6 will need to go low to have a chance to play the weekend on a course where he’s won the Claret Jug twice already. The up-and-down Sepp Straka will miss his fourth straight cut in a FedEx Cup points earning event, as the 2022 Honda Classic winner was +9 yesterday. Also Keegan Bradley struggled with an opening round +4, and he’ll need a quality score today to keep his hopes alive.