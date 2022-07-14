 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 13: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Wout Van Aert of Belgium - Green Points Jersey, Steven Kruijswijk of Netherlands and Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey compete while fans cheer during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 12 a 165,1km stage from Briançon to L’Alpe d’Huez 1471m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 14, 2022 in Alpe d’Huez, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France has moved through arguably the two toughest mountain stage. Two major climbing days remain in Stages 17 and 18, but the peloton gets a brief respite for a few days with flat and hilly riding.

Stage 13 is next up and provides a relatively flat day of cycling with a few very modest climbs. The stage gets underway in Le Bourg d’Oisans at around 6:30 a.m. ET and wraps in Saint-Étienne at approximately 11:30 a.m. The full stage will air on Peacock while USA Network will pick up TV coverage at 8 a.m.

Tom Pidcock impressed on Thursday reaching the top of Alpe d’Huez 48 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Louis Meintjes. Pidcock finished 3:23 ahead of the front of the yellow-jersey race, which helped him climb into eighth place in the overall standings. Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey and has a 2:22 lead on second place Tadej Pogačar.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 15
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Image of map of Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne
Map of Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne
Image of elevation profile of Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne
Elevation profile of Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 46:28:46
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back
  3. Geraint Thomas — 2:26 back
  4. Romain Bardet — 2:35 back
  5. Adam Yates — 3:44 back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Wout van Aert +450
Jasper Philipsen: +500
Fabio Jakobsen: +1400
Mads Pedersen: +1600
Dylan Groenewegen: +1800
Magnus Cort Nielson: +1800
Michael Matthews: +2200
Matej Mohorič: +2200
Alberto Bettiol: +2200
Christophe Laporte: +2800

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -330
Tadej Pogačar: +275
Geraint Thomas: +1600
Romain Bardet: +5000
Nairo Quintana: +6500
Adam Yates: +8000
Tom Pidcock: +10000
David Gaudu: +15000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

