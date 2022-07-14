Tour de France, Stage 13: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France has moved through arguably the two toughest mountain stage. Two major climbing days remain in Stages 17 and 18, but the peloton gets a brief respite for a few days with flat and hilly riding.

Stage 13 is next up and provides a relatively flat day of cycling with a few very modest climbs. The stage gets underway in Le Bourg d’Oisans at around 6:30 a.m. ET and wraps in Saint-Étienne at approximately 11:30 a.m. The full stage will air on Peacock while USA Network will pick up TV coverage at 8 a.m.

Tom Pidcock impressed on Thursday reaching the top of Alpe d’Huez 48 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Louis Meintjes. Pidcock finished 3:23 ahead of the front of the yellow-jersey race, which helped him climb into eighth place in the overall standings. Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey and has a 2:22 lead on second place Tadej Pogačar.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 15

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 46:28:46 Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back Geraint Thomas — 2:26 back Romain Bardet — 2:35 back Adam Yates — 3:44 back

Stage winner

Wout van Aert +450

Jasper Philipsen: +500

Fabio Jakobsen: +1400

Mads Pedersen: +1600

Dylan Groenewegen: +1800

Magnus Cort Nielson: +1800

Michael Matthews: +2200

Matej Mohorič: +2200

Alberto Bettiol: +2200

Christophe Laporte: +2800

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -330

Tadej Pogačar: +275

Geraint Thomas: +1600

Romain Bardet: +5000

Nairo Quintana: +6500

Adam Yates: +8000

Tom Pidcock: +10000

David Gaudu: +15000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300