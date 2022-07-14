USA vs. Costa Rica live stream: How to watch CONCACAF W Championship semifinals via live online stream

The United States Women’s National Team, fresh off clinching a berth in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, will take on the Costa Rica WNT in the CONCACAF W Championship semifinals. The two sides are slated to kick off on Thursday, July 14, at 7:00 p.m ET.

If you’re looking to catch the action live, you’ll have several options to do so. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network along with a livestream on Paramount+. They’ve been showing every match of the W Championship this year on the streaming service, and will continue that through the final.

USA vs. Costa Rica

Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

The USWNT cruised through the group stage of the W Championship, logging three wins — and three clean sheets — to finish at the top of Group A with nine points. While it took an 89th-minute goal from Kristie Mewis to lock in the 1-0 win over Mexico in their final group match, they thoroughly controlled the contest, outshooting the host country 15-5 overall while controlling 68 percent of possession.

Costa Rica will be the Americans’ toughest contest of the tournament so far, as they won two of their three group stage matches, with the only loss coming against Canada with a 2-0 final score. The Costa Ricans finished second in Group B, scoring seven goals and only allowing two throughout all three matches. They’ll look to cause some trouble for the USWNT as they’ll hope to log their first-ever win over the Americans.

The two sides have met 16 times across all competitions since their first match in 2000, and the Americans have won every single contest. Not only have they won every match, but they’ve only allowed two goals from the Costa Ricans through that stretch, while scoring a staggering 87 goals in those 16 matches.

While both teams have already secured their spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the winner of this match will move on to the CONCACAF W Championship final on July 18, taking on the winner of Canada and Jamaica.