Canada v. Jamaica live stream: How to watch CONCACAF W Championship semifinals via live online stream

The Canada Women’s National Team will face off against the Jamaica WNT in the semifinals of the CONCACAF W Championship. The match is slated to kick off on Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Estdaio Universitario in Mexico.

If you’re looking to catch the action live, you’ll be able to find a broadcast in the United States on CBS Sports Network. If you won’t have access to a television, you can find a live stream on their streaming service Paramount+, as they’ve been streaming all the W Championship matches this year.

Canada v. Jamaica

Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Canada is coming off a big 2-0 win over Costa Rica, as they finished on top of Group B with a perfect 3-0-0 record. They were right on pace with the USA, taking all nine points and finishing with a +9 goal differential after allowing zero goals from their opponents. Julia Grosso leads the team in scoring with three goals through the group stage, tied with Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw at the top of the tournament’s scoring list.

The Jamaican women finished in second place in Group A, three points behind the Americans after logging a big 4-0 win over Haiti to wrap up their group stage. Shaw scored two goals in that match, while Trudi Carter and Drew Spence each added one to the total. By finishing in second, the Jamaicans qualified for their second-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup, with their first-ever appearance coming in 2019. They made a group stage exit after losing all three matches in 2019, so they’ll look to put in a better performance next year in Australia and New Zealand.

The winner of this semifinal match will advance to the final, playing against the winner of USA and Costa Rica, while the loser will head to the third-place match. Both final matches will be played on Monday, July 18 in Guadalupe.