Canada v. Jamaica start time: When CONCACAF W Championship match starts, what channel it airs on

The Canada Women’s National Team will take on Jamaica in their semifinal match of this year’s CONCACAF W Championship. The contest is slated to kick off on Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Estadio Universitario as both teams will seek advancement to the final.

If you’re looking to catch the action, CBS Sports Network will carry the broadcast in the United States. Paramount+ will also be offering a live stream, as they’ve been streaming every match from this year’s CONCACAF W Championship.

Canada v. Jamaica

Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Canada ended the group stage with a perfect 3-0-0 record, taking all nine points as they finished on top of Group B. They kept pace with the Americans, who were in the same situation in Group A, as both teams scored nine goals through their three games without allowing a single goal from their opponents. Julia Grosso leads the team in scoring with three goals throughout the tournament so far, tied for first across the entire competition with Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw.

The Jamaica WNT comes into this contest on the back of a big 4-0 win over Haiti that secured a second place finish and a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It will be their second-ever trip to the World Cup, and their second consecutive as their first appearance came last time around in 2019.

The last time these two sides met was in Olympic Qualifying in February of 2020, when the Canadians absolutely dominated the match, finishing with a 9-0 final score. Current striker Jordyn Huitema scored a staggering five goals in the contest, while Deanne Rose added one and Janine Beckie notched a hat trick. The Canadians outshot the Jamaicans 29-7 in that match, while putting 15 shots on target compared to Jamaica’s zero.

The winner of this match will head to the CONCACAF W Championship final against the winner of USA and Costa Rica, while the losers of both matches will head to the third place match on Monday, July 18.