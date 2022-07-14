USA vs. Costa Rica start time: When CONCACAF W Championship semifinal match starts, what channel it airs on

The US Women’s National Team will take on the Costa Rica WNT in the semifinals of the CONCACAF W Championship on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 14, as the two teams battle it out at Estadio Universitario to see who will advance to the tournament final, and who will end up in the third place match.

The semifinal contest will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have access to a television, you’ll be able to catch the action via livestream on Paramount+. They’ve been streaming all the W Championship matches, and will continue to do so through the final on Monday, July 18.

USA vs. Costa Rica

Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

The American women are fresh off a 1-0 victory over Mexico in their final match of the group stage, thanks to an 89th-minute goal from Kristie Mewis to seal the deal. The USWNT finished on top of Group A with a perfect 3-0-0 through the group stage, scoring nine goals and allowing zero from their opponents. Sophia Smith, Kristie Mewis, and Alex Morgan are all tied as goalscoring leaders for the Americans with two apiece.

The Costa Rica WNT logged their first loss of the competition after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the unbeaten Canadian women. They started off the group stage with a 3-0 win over Panama followed by a 4-0 rout over Trinidad & Tobago before suffering their first loss. They will pose the Americans’ toughest test of the competition yet.

Regardless, history is on USA’s side, as they’ve met up with Costa Rica 16 times across all competitions since June of 2000. The Americans have won every single match, scoring a total of 87 goals while the Costa Ricans have only managed to score two. Their last meeting came in February of 2020 during Olympic Qualifying, when the USWNT cruised to a 6-0 win.

The winner of this match will head to the W Championship final to take on the winner of Canada and Jamaica, while the losers of both games will head to the third place match, which will be played just before the final on Monday, July 18.