Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, July 14

13 games on are tap for Thursday’s slate and that means there are plenty of player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that can win you big money. We’ll go over a few of our favorites for today.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, July 14

Manny Machado, over 1.5 hits vs. Rockies (+120)

Machado hasn’t been explosive at the plate during the Padres’ midweek series against the Rockies, going 3-14 through three games. However, he’ll have a favorable matchup this afternoon against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, whom he owns a .313 average against through 32 career at bats. Expect a multi-hit day for the NL All-Star.

Taylor Ward, over 0.5 home runs vs. Astros (+750)

Ward will go head-to-head with Astros starter Framber Valdez and he’s one of very few who have had the upperhand against the lefty. He’s batting .462 through 13 career at bats against Valdez but has yet to take him deep. We’ll wager on that changing tonight.

Martin Perez, over 2.5 earned runs vs. Mariners (+110)

Perez has been vulnerable on the mound as of late, giving up a total of 13 earned runs over his last three starts. Tonight, he’s running up against the red hot Mariners, who have won 10 straight. Expect him to get tagged for three tonight.

