Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, July 14

Thirteen MLB games are on the schedule for Thursday, July 14 with plenty of opportunities to make some cash. The first pitch of the day will take place at 12:10 p.m. ET in a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins, and the final game will get started at 9:45 p.m. ET when the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants begin a four-game series.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, July 14

Brewers Moneyline (-110)

The Brewers will bring their ace to the mound on Thursday night with Corbin Burnes, whose excellence has continued after winning the NL Cy Young in 2021. He has a 2.20 ERA and is coming off an outing when he threw 7 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs with 10 strikeouts. The Giants will start Carlos Rodon, who has been fantastic in Year 1 with the organization, but the Brewers are one of the top home run-hitting teams in the league with 1.4 dingers per game, and that could be the difference.

Reds +1.5 (-115)

The Cincinnati Reds will go for the series win over the New York Yankees on Thursday night, and there is plenty of value with the Reds getting a 1.5-run head start. Cincinnati will rely on Luis Castillo, who has a 2.92 ERA and allowed just 2 runs over his last three starts, a span of 20 innings. The Reds have not lost by multiple runs in any of their last six games, and Castillo should make runs hard to come by in this spot.

Mets-Cubs Over 7.5 (-120)

This is one of the lowest run totals on the slate, but these are two fairly decent offenses that could overpower the pitching in this matchup. These are two top-10 offenses in on-base percentage, and the New York Mets will start Carlos Carrasco, who has a 4.55 ERA to this point of the season, so there’s a decent chance this run total reaches eight.

Framber Valdez Under 6.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Houston Astros starter will face a Los Angeles Angels starter that strikes out more than any other team with 9.8 K’s per game this season. Framber Valdez has a 7.9 K/9, and the Angels should be ready for another chance at him after striking out 13 times against the Astros starter on July 3. Valdez threw eight innings in two of his last three starts and in those two outings, he struck out just eight hitters. It’s unlikely he will be able to rely on being able to go that deep into games, and the under will be the play in this spot.

