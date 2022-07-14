MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, July 14

Thirteen MLB games are scheduled to be played on Thursday, July 14 with 11 games featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings, starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Below is a preview of the top pitchers and hitters on the DFS slate along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your lineup for Thursday.

Top Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, MIL vs. SF ($10,600) — The Milwaukee Brewers ace has not taken a step back after earning the NL Cy Young award in 2021. Corbin Burnes has a 7-4 record with a 2.20 ERA and threw 7 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in his last start against the Chicago Cubs.

Framber Valdez, HOU vs. LAA ($9,700) — The Houston Astros starter has been excellent this season, and he will face a Los Angeles Angels lineup that strikes out more than any other team with 9.8 K’s per game. Framber Valdez has an 8-4 record with a 2.64 ERA.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. CIN ($6,400) — The New York Yankees star has been the home run leader for much of the season, and he remains at the top with 30 homers going into Thursday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. Aaron Judge has 65 RBIs and went 0-for-4 in yesterday’s victory.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. STL ($6,300) — The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder will get a matchup with St. Louis Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, who has a 4.00 ERA heading into Thursday night. Mookie Betts has 20 home runs and 47 RBIs with a .269 batting average through 70 games.

Value Pitcher

Keegan Thompson, CHC vs. NYM ($5,800) — The Chicago Cubs starter is one of the cheapest pitchers of the night, but he is putting together a strong season. Keegan Thompson will bring a 7-3 record and 3.04 ERA into a matchup with the New York Mets. He struck out at least 7 hitters in four of his last five starts and has incredible value on Thursday night.

Value Hitter

Justin Turner, LAD vs. STL ($4,000) — The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman has at least one 1 hit in nine of his last 10 games heading into Thursday’s game with the Cardinals. Justin Turner hit 1-for-4 with a double last night, and he has 8 home runs with 46 RBIs in 2022.