Round 1 leaderboard for 2022 British Open

Here’s where things stand currently at St Andrews during Round 1 of the 2022 British Open.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Webb Simpson of the United States tees off on the second hole during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The first players are away at St Andrews for the 2022 Open Championship, and the final major of the year is a special one as it’s the 150th anniversary of the championship from the Home of Golf.

The news early is the withdrawal of Justin Rose, who was forced to miss the championship due to a back injury that has continued to create setbacks for the 2013 US Open winner.

The course is playing very dry and hard, and in true links style the ball should roll plenty and make holding fairways and greens the most challenging part of winning the Claret Jug. We should also see plenty of terrific shots from the best players in the world who should have plenty of wedges in their hands when hitting their approaches, particularly when the wind is down.

We’ll be updating this leaderboard throughout the day, and checking on scores and storylines as they’re added here.

2022 Open Championship Leaderboard

Place Player Score Thru
-- Brandon Wu -3 11
T1 Ian Poulter -3 9
T1 Joohyung Kim -3 7
T1 Cameron Tringale -3 6
T5 Min Woo Lee -2 13
T5 Barclay Brown -2 12
T5 Dean Burmester -2 11
T5 Cameron Smith -2 5
T5 Cameron Young -2 4
T5 Robert MacIntyre -2 4
T5 J.T. Poston -2 2
T12 Webb Simpson -1 13
T12 Minkyu Kim -1 9
T12 Phil Mickelson -1 8
T12 Lucas Herbert -1 8
T12 Kurt Kitayama -1 7
T12 Patrick Reed -1 7
T12 Tom Hoge -1 7
T12 Bryson DeChambeau -1 6
T12 Zach Johnson -1 3
T12 Billy Horschel -1 3
T12 Corey Conners -1 3
T12 Danny Willett -1 3
T12 Ernie Els -1 1
T25 Guido Migliozzi E 9
T25 Garrick Higgo E 9
T25 Francesco Molinari E 4
T28 Paul Lawrie 1 11
T28 Ben Campbell 1 11
T28 Ashley Chesters 1 7
T28 Bryson DeChambeau 1 4
T28 Brooks Koepka 1 4
T28 Seamus Power 1 4
T34 Garrick Higgo 2 7
T34 John Daly 2 4
T36 Sadom Kaewkanjana 3 11
T36 Chan Kim 3 9
38 Jamie Donaldson 6 8

