Round 1 leaderboard for 2022 British Open

The first players are away at St Andrews for the 2022 Open Championship, and the final major of the year is a special one as it’s the 150th anniversary of the championship from the Home of Golf.

The news early is the withdrawal of Justin Rose, who was forced to miss the championship due to a back injury that has continued to create setbacks for the 2013 US Open winner.

The course is playing very dry and hard, and in true links style the ball should roll plenty and make holding fairways and greens the most challenging part of winning the Claret Jug. We should also see plenty of terrific shots from the best players in the world who should have plenty of wedges in their hands when hitting their approaches, particularly when the wind is down.

We’ll be updating this leaderboard throughout the day, and checking on scores and storylines as they’re added here.