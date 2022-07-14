How are LIV players doing in the 2022 British Open?

While the Home of Golf has brought plenty together for the 150th edition of the Open Championship from St Andrews, the professional golf still remains plenty divided with the LIV Tour still the biggest topic of conversation across the game.

A total of 23 players from the breakaway circuit have qualified for the 2022 Open Championship, and we’ll chart their progress throughout the week here. There are a total of 16 majors won by LIV players, with Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson (2x), Brooks Koepka (4x), Phil Mickelson (6x), Louis Oosthuizen, and Patrick Reed all having won one of golf’s biggest tournaments previously. In 2010 Oosthuizen was the winner of the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Despite being a two-time winner at the Open Championship, LIV Commissioner Greg Norman was not invited to the ceremonies for the 150th anniversary at St Andrews. It shows the depth of the divide in golf presently, and one that isn’t likely to change no matter who walks away with the Claret Jug in 2022.

Here is the complete list of scores for LIV players at the 2022 Open Championship, and we’ll keep updating this page throughout the day. The current leader is Cameron Young at -8.