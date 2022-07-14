VSiN Top Stories for Thursday, July 14

Being a Fan and a Sports Bettor

Aaron Moore wrote an excellent piece for us this week and got a lot of interesting quotes from bettors of all skill levels and disciplines about the challenges of being both a fan and a bettor. Many people get into sports betting because they are sports fans, but it can be hard to keep the two sides separate with money on the line.

This is a must-read article about a problem that we’ve all faced at one time or another. READ MORE

Makinen: College Football Win Total Bets

The VSiN College Football Betting Guide will be published later this month, but our analysts already have posted several features on VSiN.com.

Steve Makinen: *NEW* Steve’s 20 college football season win total bets. KEEP READING

>College football power ratings. READ MORE

>Stats pointing to rising/falling teams: KEEP READING

>Personnel comings and goings: READ MORE

>Why recruiting rankings are so important: CONTINUE READING

>College football teams with new head coaches: READ MORE

Matt Youmans: Matt has already fired on five college football season win totals. Find out which ones he likes. READ MORE

Adam Burke: Five teams that have upgraded significantly at the QB position. KEEP READING

Catch Up On Our NFL Preview Content

Steve Makinen: Who wins in Steve’s simulation of the NFL season? KEEP READING

Michael Lombardi: Catch Michael’s weekly articles from a variety of topics, including his thoughts on the Colts, four QBs that need to improve, the importance of player development and more. GO HERE

Betting Splits: Our Betting Splits page has updates on the early wagering, so you can look at the action and the line moves HERE.

YouTube NFL Team Previews: Check out our NFL Schedule Release Team Previews on the VSiN YouTube page HERE

VSiN Broadcasting Live from NBA Summer League

Resident NBA expert Jonathan Von Tobel is taking in the NBA Summer League action at Thomas & Mack Center here in Las Vegas and we’re bringing you live shows, updates and special guests throughout the week.

JVT and Matt Youmans are doing on-site broadcasts of The Edge at 4 p.m. ET today-Friday from NBA Summer League. You can also catch guest spots throughout the week from JVT and others. LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

JVT and Youmans caught up with NBA head of gaming Scott Kaufman-Ross on Wednesday’s show and we wrote up a transcript of that interview. READ MORE