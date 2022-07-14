Pick on the Total of Pirates-Marlins for Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins finish off their four-game set on Thursday in a revenge battle for Pirates starter Zach Thompson, who was a part of the Marlins’ rotation last season.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins (-160, 7.5)

Thompson has been quite fortunate the past five starts, allowing just eight runs across his last five starts with six home runs allowed across 23.2 innings in that span and has been dealing with minor ailments throughout the season, making just five starts since the start of June.

Overall Thompson has surrendered seven home runs in 27.1 innings pitched in seven pitching appearances on the road this season, and on both home and road appearances has 3.8 walks and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Marlins counter with Braxton Garrett getting the start, who in seven appearances this season has allowed opponents to hit .277 off of him, but his command has improved to two walks per nine innings after the previous two seasons it was at 5.4 walks per nine innings.

Both starters have bullpens behind them that are in the bottom half of MLB teams including the Pirates being 28th in this category and the Pirates having a 5.61 bullpen ERA over the last 30 days, second-worst in the league.

Both teams have far from A-list pitchers taking the hill on Thursday and the Pirates having scored at least four runs in four of their last five games the series finale in Miami will involve lots of runs.

The Play: Pirates vs Marlins Over 7.5

LISTEN NOW: VSiN’s Greg Peterson breaks down every game every day on The Baseball Betting Show.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.