Justin Rose withdraws from Open Championship at St Andrews due to injury

The 2013 U.S. Open champion will not pick up his second major at St Andrews this week, as Justin Rose has withdrawn from the 2022 Open Championship due to injury.

Justin Rose (back injury) has withdrawn from The Open Championship and will be replaced by Rikuya Hoshino. Aaron Rai is now the first alternate. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 14, 2022

While Rose is No. 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, he’s just 86th in the FedEx Cup standings so far this year. He does have two Top 10 finishes on the PGA TOUR, with a T4 at the Canadian Open and a T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open. The 10-time winner on tour finished T37 at the U.S. Open from Brookline this year, and survived a third round 78 to finish T69 at the Scottish Open last weekend.

Alex Noren was entitled to be the first alternate for the field, but he went to play the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada instead. That means Rikuya Hoshino is the luck added player, and he joins Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari as part of the 8:14 a.m. GMT tee time.