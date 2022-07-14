Odds for Jazz SG Donovan Mitchell’s next team

The Utah Jazz have started to take trade calls on star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and according to a report from The Athletic Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks have begun to engage in preliminary talks surrounding Mitchell. That has shifted the DraftKings Sportsbook odds for Mitchell’s next team, which initially had the Miami Heat at the top of the table.

The Knicks are now the clear favorites at -200, while the Heat sit at +400. Miami is also in the running for Kevin Durant, and it’s hard to see Pat Riley be involved with two stars and miss out on both of them. The incumbent Jazz are listed at +550.

The next bunch of teams is interesting. The Brooklyn Nets are listed at +1000 and could get Mitchell in a potential multi-team deal, while the Los Angeles Lakers (+1800) could also land Mitchell that way. If the Toronto Raptors (+3000) strike out in their pursuit of Durant, they could still upgrade the roster by adding Mitchell for a lesser package.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.